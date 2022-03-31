StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $54.19 on Thursday. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $222.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.91 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 12.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan’s Famous (Get Rating)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.