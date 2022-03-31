StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ:NATH opened at $54.19 on Thursday. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $222.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.41.
Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.91 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 12.45%.
About Nathan’s Famous (Get Rating)
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
