StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OGS. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NYSE:OGS opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $89.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.86.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,448,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,124,000 after purchasing an additional 325,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 234,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

