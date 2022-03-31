StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OPY stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $365.12 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 18,981.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 88,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

