StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
OPY stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07.
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $365.12 million during the quarter.
Oppenheimer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.
