StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RCKY. B. Riley reduced their price target on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.76. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 130.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 371.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

