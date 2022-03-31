StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $904.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. Titan International has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.59 million. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Titan International will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Titan International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Titan International by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Titan International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Titan International by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

