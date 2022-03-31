StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $904.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. Titan International has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80.
In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Titan International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Titan International by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Titan International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Titan International by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
About Titan International (Get Rating)
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
