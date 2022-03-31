StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $116.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $659.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.20. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $153.79.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.11 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

