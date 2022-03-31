StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $116.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $659.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.20. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $153.79.
United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.11 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 13.98%.
United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.
