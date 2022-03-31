StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEG. UBS Group dropped their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

