StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEG. UBS Group dropped their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.32.
Shares of AEG stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.
About Aegon (Get Rating)
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
