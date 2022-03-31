StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.70.

ALGT stock opened at $160.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $132.03 and a 12 month high of $255.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.44.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,062. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

