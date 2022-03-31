StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.70.
ALGT stock opened at $160.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $132.03 and a 12 month high of $255.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.44.
In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,062. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.