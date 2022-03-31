StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. The firm had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 127,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,107,000 after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

