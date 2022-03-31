StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $518.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 52.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 95.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 60.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

