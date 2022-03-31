StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.75.

Atlassian stock opened at $302.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.75 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.73.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

