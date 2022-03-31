StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $63.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

