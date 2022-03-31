StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.84.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after buying an additional 383,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after buying an additional 231,108 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

