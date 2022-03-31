StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $138.15 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $138.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.04.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $165,018,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $44,935,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 343,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after buying an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

