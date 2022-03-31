StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $283.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.38.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.