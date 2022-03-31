StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $283.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.38.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.
