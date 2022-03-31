StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $141.66 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $66,907,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,407,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,405,000 after purchasing an additional 102,683 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

