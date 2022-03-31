StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DLR opened at $144.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.