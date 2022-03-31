StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,125,000 after buying an additional 4,470,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after buying an additional 4,074,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,554,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,854,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Digital Turbine by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,941,000 after purchasing an additional 510,159 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.