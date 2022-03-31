StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

