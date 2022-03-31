StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE EBS opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

