StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HELE. Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.67.

Shares of HELE opened at $199.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $192.90 and a 1 year high of $256.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Helen of Troy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Helen of Troy by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

