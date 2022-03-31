StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of IntriCon stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.49. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 4th quarter worth $4,652,000. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 4th quarter worth $1,129,000. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 433,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

