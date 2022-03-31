StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.
KMPR opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98.
In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Kemper by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
About Kemper
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
