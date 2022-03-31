StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Kemper by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper (Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.