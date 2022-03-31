StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

LAMR stock opened at $116.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,872,000 after purchasing an additional 214,897 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 229,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 746.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 35.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

