StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $41.45 on Thursday. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.74.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $2,574,571.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,450. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

