StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

