StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.33 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of PTSI stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.51. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 529.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

