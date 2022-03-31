StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

