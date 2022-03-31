StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $748.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 178,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

