StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

NYSE:CRM opened at $214.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $212.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.15.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $581,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,417 shares of company stock worth $29,191,349. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

