StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE THS opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

