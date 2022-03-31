StockNews.com Upgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Hold

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Get Compugen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN remained flat at $$3.33 during trading on Tuesday. 20,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,809. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $227.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.40. Compugen has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Compugen by 3,305.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 544,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,760,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,688,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2,074.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 343,435 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 160,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.