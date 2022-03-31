StockNews.com Upgrades PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) to Buy

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,123. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. UBS Group AG raised its position in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.