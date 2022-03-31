StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the February 28th total of 139,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $77.50.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $139,899.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $943,279 over the last three months. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

