Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRSGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of STRS stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,199,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,424 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stratus Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratus Properties (Get Rating)

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

