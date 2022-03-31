Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of STRS stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,199,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,424 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stratus Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

