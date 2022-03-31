Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.90

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.90 and traded as high as $36.79. Stride shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 261,851 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 188.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stride Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.
