Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.90

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.90 and traded as high as $36.79. Stride shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 261,851 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Get Stride alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 188.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.