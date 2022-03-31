Strix Group Plc (KETL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:KETL opened at GBX 204.98 ($2.69) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £423.64 million and a P/E ratio of 17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 240.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 285.83. Strix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 196.69 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 390 ($5.11).

Get Strix Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KETL. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.91) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 376 ($4.93).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.