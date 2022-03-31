Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ SDIG opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10.
SDIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
