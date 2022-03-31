Strs Ohio Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 89.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 107.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $121,000.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $96.17. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

