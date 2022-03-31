Strs Ohio Purchases 7,395 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 423.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $149.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2,137.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.23.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $42,298.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $465,712.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,523 shares of company stock worth $83,107,263 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

