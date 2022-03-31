Strs Ohio Raises Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,898,000 after acquiring an additional 210,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 68.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after acquiring an additional 286,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $47,086,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 418,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVLT opened at $66.84 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

