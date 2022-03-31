Strs Ohio Reduces Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after buying an additional 266,377 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AutoNation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after buying an additional 204,865 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 1,776.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 168,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,743,000 after buying an additional 161,175 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,745,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE AN opened at $107.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.97. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,179. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

