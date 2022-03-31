Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

SMFG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 667,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,772,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,050,000 after buying an additional 1,765,786 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 1,178,912 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,096,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares during the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

