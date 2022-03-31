Summit Insights Initiates Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Stock analysts at Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.92.

CHKP remained flat at $$138.26 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.30 and its 200-day moving average is $122.36.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $100,136,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

