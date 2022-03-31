Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.18

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.18 and traded as high as C$70.81. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$70.37, with a volume of 767,776 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$69.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.18.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.53. The company had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 7.3000007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

