SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.
Shares of SunPower stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $35.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
SunPower
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
