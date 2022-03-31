SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

