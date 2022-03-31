Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE SGHC traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,387. Super Group has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

