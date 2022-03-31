Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGC. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $294.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.