Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $131.50

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 131.50 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.68), with a volume of 2325747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 136 ($1.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

