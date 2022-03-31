sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. sUSD has a market cap of $137.22 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00036964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00106903 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 137,778,597 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

